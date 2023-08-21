Cristian Javier will take the hill for the Houston Astros (70-55) on Monday, August 21 versus the Boston Red Sox (66-58), who will counter with James Paxton. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.49 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Red Sox and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+105), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 49 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 42-28 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Astros have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have won in 32, or 53.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 23-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Connor Wong 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Luis Urías 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.