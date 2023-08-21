Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has 27 doubles, 29 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .272/.345/.528 so far this year.

Devers has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 124 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .288/.356/.488 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (8-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 15 4.2 6 5 4 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3 vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.376/.525 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 120 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .252/.350/.428 so far this season.

Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

