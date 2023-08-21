The Boston Red Sox (66-58) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (70-55), at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (7-3, 3.34 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.49 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 34-year-old has put together a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Paxton enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (8-2) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 23 starts this season.

In 23 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.