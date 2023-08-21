Lauren Davis (No. 50) will face Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Monday, August 21.

With -210 odds, Stephens is the favorite against Davis (+160) in this matchup.

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 67.7% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Lauren Davis -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Stephens is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Davis was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

In her 41 matches over the past year across all court types, Stephens has played an average of 21.0 games.

Stephens has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Davis is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.4% of those games.

Davis has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.1% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Davis has compiled two wins, while Stephens has zero. In their most recent meeting on July 31, 2023, Davis was victorious 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Davis and Stephens have competed in five sets against on another, with Davis claiming four of them.

Davis has the edge in 45 total games against Stephens, claiming 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Stephens and Davis are averaging 22.5 games and 2.5 sets.

