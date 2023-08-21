Varvara Gracheva (No. 45) will take on Tatjana Maria (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Monday, August 21.

In this Round of 32 match versus Maria (-105), Gracheva is the favorite with -120 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tatjana Maria vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tatjana Maria vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 54.5% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Varvara Gracheva -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Maria was eliminated by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the semifinals.

Gracheva most recently played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Maria has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Maria has played 20.6 games per match and won 54.1% of them.

Gracheva has played 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

Gracheva is averaging 21.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Maria and Gracheva dating back to 2015, in the Merida Open Akron Round of 32, Gracheva came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In three total sets against one another, Gracheva has clinched two, while Maria has secured one.

Gracheva has won 15 games (55.6% win rate) versus Maria, who has secured 12 games.

Gracheva and Maria have played one time, and they have averaged 27 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.