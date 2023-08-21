Julia Grabher (No. 54) will take on Xiyu Wang (No. 84) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Monday, August 21.

Against the underdog Grabher (+260), Wang is favored (-350) to get to the Round of 16.

Xiyu Wang vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Julia Grabher -350 Odds to Win Match +260 - Odds to Win Tournament +6600 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Xiyu Wang vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday, Wang advanced to the Round of 32.

Grabher last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 101-ranked Diana Shnaider.

In her 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Wang has played an average of 23.7 games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 29 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Grabher has played 38 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 47.7% of those games.

Grabher has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 43.5% of those games.

Wang and Grabher have not competed against each other since 2015.

