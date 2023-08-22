Aaron Judge vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks while batting .276.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 70 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (28.6%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (40%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (20%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 70 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.209
|AVG
|.358
|.329
|OBP
|.496
|.455
|SLG
|.817
|13
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|26
|50/25
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 35th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.