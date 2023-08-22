The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks while batting .276.

Judge has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 70 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (28.6%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (40%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (20%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 of 70 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .209 AVG .358 .329 OBP .496 .455 SLG .817 13 XBH 22 10 HR 14 22 RBI 26 50/25 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings