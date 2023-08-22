In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, Luca van Assche (ranked No. 65) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 51).

Compared to the underdog van Assche (+130), Vukic is the favorite (-165) to advance to the Round of 16.

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Luca van Assche -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

Vukic last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 276-ranked Gael Monfils .

van Assche will look to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 477-ranked Thai-Son Kwiatkowski in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vukic has played 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.6% of them.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 24.3 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

van Assche is averaging 25.6 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 30 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.3% of those games.

Through eight matches on hard courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 28.9 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 45.9% of those games.

In the only match between Vukic and van Assche dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Maia, Portugal Men Singles 2022 semifinals, van Assche was victorious 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, van Assche has taken two versus Vukic (66.7%), while Vukic has claimed one.

van Assche and Vukic have matched up for 24 total games, and van Assche has won more often, securing 13 of them.

Vukic and van Assche have squared off one time, averaging 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

