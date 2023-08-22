In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen meets No. 59 Sebastian Ofner.

Michelsen has -160 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Ofner (+125).

Alex Michelsen vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Alex Michelsen vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Michelsen has a 61.5% chance to win.

Alex Michelsen Sebastian Ofner -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Alex Michelsen vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 74-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 on Sunday, Michelsen reached the Round of 32.

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Generali Open, Ofner was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 against Alex Molcan.

Michelsen has played 15 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Through seven matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Michelsen has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.

Ofner has played 28 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.6 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.8% of those games.

Ofner has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 11.1 games per set while winning 49.2% of games.

Michelsen and Ofner have not competed against each other since 2015.

