On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 32 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .274.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 75 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (8.2%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (29.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .301 AVG .245 .369 OBP .315 .484 SLG .373 28 XBH 17 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 39/21 2 SB 2

