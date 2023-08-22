On Tuesday, Brandon Nakashima (No. 72 in the world) faces Arthur Fils (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In this Round of 32 match against Fils (-105), Nakashima is favored with -120 odds.

Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 54.5% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Brandon Nakashima -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Fils was eliminated by No. 33-ranked Ugo Humbert, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

Nakashima took home the win 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 versus Jason Kubler in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fils has played 21.2 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

On hard courts, Fils has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.7% of games.

Nakashima has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

Nakashima has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.

Fils and Nakashima have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon semifinals. Fils won that match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Fils has won two versus Nakashima (66.7%), while Nakashima has claimed one.

Fils has bettered Nakashima in 18 of 35 total games between them, good for a 51.4% winning percentage.

Fils and Nakashima have played one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

