In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 33-ranked Sebastian Korda against No. 101 Benjamin Bonzi.

Korda is getting -300 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Bonzi (+225).

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Benjamin Bonzi Sebastian Korda +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +800 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Bonzi defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-4.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Korda went down 6-7, 4-6 versus Borna Coric.

Bonzi has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Bonzi has played 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Korda has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.0% of the games. He averages 26.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Korda has averaged 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.0% of those games.

Korda has defeated Bonzi two times in two matches. Korda took their most recent match 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open on April 28, 2022.

In four head-to-head sets between Korda and Bonzi, Korda has yet to drop any of them.

Korda has captured 26 games (59.1% win rate) versus Bonzi, who has claimed 18 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Bonzi and Korda have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

