In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, Borna Coric (ranked No. 29) meets Rinky Hijikata (No. 111).

Coric carries -350 odds to earn a win against Hijikata (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 77.8% chance to win.

Borna Coric Rinky Hijikata -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his last match), Coric lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 3-6.

Hijikata beat Illya Marchenko 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Coric has played 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.4% of them.

Coric has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Hijikata is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.

Through 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Hijikata has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Coric and Hijikata have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.