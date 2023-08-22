Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, Borna Coric (ranked No. 29) meets Rinky Hijikata (No. 111).
Coric carries -350 odds to earn a win against Hijikata (+260).
Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 22
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Rinky Hijikata
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|58.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.4
Borna Coric vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his last match), Coric lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 3-6.
- Hijikata beat Illya Marchenko 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Coric has played 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.4% of them.
- Coric has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Hijikata is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.
- Through 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Hijikata has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Coric and Hijikata have not met on the court.
