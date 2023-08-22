In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on Tuesday, Caroline Garcia (ranked No. 7) faces Peyton Stearns (No. 58).

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Stearns (+195), Garcia is favored with -250 odds.

Caroline Garcia vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Peyton Stearns -250 Odds to Win Match +195 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Caroline Garcia vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Garcia beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

Stearns advanced past Martina Trevisan 6-1, 4-5 (retired) on Monday, reaching the Round of 16.

Garcia has played 23.5 games per match in her 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 41 matches over the past year on hard courts, Garcia has played 23.3 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Stearns is averaging 22.7 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.4% of those games.

Stearns has averaged 22.6 games per match and 10.4 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Garcia and Stearns have played in the last five years.

