Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .242 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.6%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (36 of 90), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.199
|.329
|OBP
|.259
|.456
|SLG
|.338
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|48/8
|K/BB
|57/10
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has put together a 3.36 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
