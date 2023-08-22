On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Yankee Stadium

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .240 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this season (69 of 102), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 102), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.9%).

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .253 AVG .225 .335 OBP .292 .412 SLG .312 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 21 RBI 9 52/21 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

