Strong Kirchheimer (No. 416) will face Dominik Koepfer (No. 78) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, August 22.

Koepfer is getting -1100 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Kirchheimer (+600).

Dominik Koepfer vs. Strong Kirchheimer Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. Strong Kirchheimer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominik Koepfer has a 91.7% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Strong Kirchheimer -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament - 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Dominik Koepfer vs. Strong Kirchheimer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Koepfer advanced past No. 103-ranked Constant Lestienne, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Despite coming up short 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Darian King, Kirchheimer remains in the tournament.

Koepfer has played 23.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Koepfer has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his nine matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kirchheimer is averaging 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.9% of those games.

Kirchheimer has averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in four matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.9% of those games.

Koepfer and Kirchheimer have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Drummondville, Canada Men Singles Round of 32. Koepfer was victorious in that matchup 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Koepfer and Kirchheimer have competed in three sets against each other, with Koepfer winning two of them.

Koepfer has defeated Kirchheimer in 17 of 31 total games between them, good for a 54.8% winning percentage.

Kirchheimer and Koepfer have faced off one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

