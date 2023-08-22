Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 56 ranking) will take on Max Purcell (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, August 22.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Purcell (+130), Ruusuvuori is favored to win with -165 odds.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 62.3% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Max Purcell -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori lost 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 versus Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

Purcell was victorious 6-4, 6-1 versus Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Ruusuvuori has played 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 22.6 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

Purcell is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 20 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Ruusuvuori and Purcell have played two times dating back to 2015, and Ruusuvuori has a 2-0 advantage, including a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory in their most recent matchup on January 17, 2023 at the Australian Open.

Ruusuvuori and Purcell have faced off in six sets against each other, with Ruusuvuori claiming five of them.

Ruusuvuori has the upper hand in 57 total games against Purcell, taking 35 of them.

Ruusuvuori and Purcell have faced off two times, averaging 28.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

