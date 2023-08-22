Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: YES

Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .199.

Stanton has recorded a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Home Away 39 GP 35 .194 AVG .203 .268 OBP .293 .418 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 37/13 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

