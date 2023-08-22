Gleyber Torres vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 124 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
- In 72.1% of his 122 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 122), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (27%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.259
|.354
|OBP
|.313
|.492
|SLG
|.384
|24
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|39/30
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went three innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.96), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
