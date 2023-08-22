Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
No. 118-ranked Jack Draper will face No. 25 Tallon Griekspoor in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, August 22.
In the Round of 32, Draper is favored over Griekspoor, with -115 odds against the underdog's -110.
Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 22
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 53.5% chance to win.
|Jack Draper
|Tallon Griekspoor
|-115
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|53.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|51.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.4
Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 79-ranked Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Draper advanced to the Round of 32.
- In the Western & Southern Open (his last tournament), Griekspoor was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6.
- Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Draper has played 22.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.1% of them.
- Draper has played 22.4 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Griekspoor has averaged 25.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.
- Griekspoor has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Draper and Griekspoor have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
