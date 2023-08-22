No. 118-ranked Jack Draper will face No. 25 Tallon Griekspoor in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, August 22.

In the Round of 32, Draper is favored over Griekspoor, with -115 odds against the underdog's -110.

Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 53.5% chance to win.

Jack Draper Tallon Griekspoor -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Jack Draper vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

By beating No. 79-ranked Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Draper advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Western & Southern Open (his last tournament), Griekspoor was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Draper has played 22.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.1% of them.

Draper has played 22.4 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Griekspoor has averaged 25.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.

Griekspoor has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Draper and Griekspoor have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.