In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 275-ranked Mitchell Krueger versus No. 35 Jiri Lehecka.

Lehecka is getting -450 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Krueger (+320).

Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has an 81.8% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Mitchell Krueger -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Trends and Insights

Lehecka most recently hit the court on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .

Krueger took down Pavel Kotov 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Lehecka has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Lehecka has played 36 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.1% of games.

In his 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Krueger is averaging 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.2% of those games.

In 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Krueger has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Krueger have not matched up on the court.

