Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 275-ranked Mitchell Krueger versus No. 35 Jiri Lehecka.
Lehecka is getting -450 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Krueger (+320).
Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 22
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Mitchell Krueger
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
Jiri Lehecka vs. Mitchell Krueger Trends and Insights
- Lehecka most recently hit the court on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .
- Krueger took down Pavel Kotov 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Lehecka has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Lehecka has played 36 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.1% of games.
- In his 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Krueger is averaging 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.2% of those games.
- In 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Krueger has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Krueger have not matched up on the court.
