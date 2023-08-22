Julia Grabher (No. 54 ranking) will take on Lin Zhu (No. 48) in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on Tuesday, August 22.

Zhu is getting -250 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Grabher (+190).

Julia Grabher vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Julia Grabher vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 71.4% chance to win.

Julia Grabher Lin Zhu +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Julia Grabher vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

By beating No. 84-ranked Xiyu Wang 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Grabher reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Zhu beat No. 37-ranked Anna Blinkova, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Grabher has played 21.3 games per match and won 47.7% of them.

Grabher has played 21.0 games per match in her 14 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Zhu has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.9% of the games.

On hard courts, Zhu has played 34 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

On October 25, 2022, Grabher and Zhu met in the WTA 125K Tampico, Mexico Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Zhu took home the victory 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

In three total sets against one another, Zhu has taken two, while Grabher has claimed one.

Zhu has captured 15 games (60.0% win rate) versus Grabher, who has claimed 10 games.

In one match between Grabher and Zhu, they have played 25 games and three sets per match on average.

