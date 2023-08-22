Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Astros Player Props
|Red Sox vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Astros
|Red Sox vs Astros Odds
|Red Sox vs Astros Prediction
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 81 of 112 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 38 times (33.9%).
- He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Turner has driven home a run in 50 games this season (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 56 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Luis Urías
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Triston Casas
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.367
|OBP
|.345
|.489
|SLG
|.488
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|41
|37/17
|K/BB
|43/24
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Verlander (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has put together a 3.36 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.