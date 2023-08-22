Kyle Higashioka vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .232 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this year (49.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (13.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 25 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 17 of 67 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.222
|AVG
|.241
|.273
|OBP
|.272
|.478
|SLG
|.324
|11
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|16
|29/7
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 35th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.