In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere meets No. 93 Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Djere is favored (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Diaz Acosta, who is +210.

Laslo Djere vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Laslo Djere vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 73.3% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Facundo Diaz Acosta -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Laslo Djere vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Djere was beaten by No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 3-6, 6-3, 5-7, in the qualifying round.

Diaz Acosta took down Quentin Halys 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Djere has played 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Djere has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Diaz Acosta has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.

Diaz Acosta has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 28.3 games per match (28.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set while winning 48.2% of games.

This is the first time that Djere and Diaz Acosta have matched up in the last five years.

