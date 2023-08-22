On Tuesday, Clara Tauson (No. 90 in the world) faces Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 72) in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.

Compared to the underdog Tauson (+110), Fernandez is favored (-140) to get to the quarterfinals.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 58.3% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Clara Tauson -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Fernandez defeated No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-0, 6-2.

Tauson took home the win 6-4, 6-1 against Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Fernandez has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Fernandez has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Tauson has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.3% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Tauson has played 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

Fernandez and Tauson have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64. Tauson claimed victory in that bout 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

In three total sets against one another, Tauson has clinched two, while Fernandez has claimed one.

Tauson and Fernandez have squared off in 31 total games, with Tauson taking 17 and Fernandez claiming 14.

In one head-to-head match, Fernandez and Tauson have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

