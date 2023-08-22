On Tuesday, Michael Mmoh (No. 94 in the world) faces Marcos Giron (No. 63) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Giron carries -150 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Mmoh (+115).

Michael Mmoh vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Michael Mmoh vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 60.0% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Marcos Giron +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Michael Mmoh vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Mmoh is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 497-ranked Darian King in Monday's Round of 64.

Giron most recently played on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 98-ranked Diego Schwartzman.

In his 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Mmoh has played an average of 28.6 games (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Mmoh has played 26.7 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Giron is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

Giron has averaged 24.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.8% of those games.

Mmoh and Giron each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on February 27, 2023, with Mmoh finishing on top 7-6, 6-1.

Mmoh and Giron have been equally matched, each winning two of four sets versus the other.

Giron and Mmoh have competed in 39 total games, and Giron has won more often, claiming 20 of them.

In two matches between Mmoh and Giron, they have played 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

