On Tuesday, Omni Kumar (No. 385 in the world) meets Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 55) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Van de Zandschulp carries -550 odds to earn a win versus Kumar (+375).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Omni Kumar vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Omni Kumar vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has an 84.6% chance to win.

Omni Kumar Botic Van de Zandschulp +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Omni Kumar vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

Kumar defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, Van de Zandschulp was defeated 1-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Through six matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kumar has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.

Kumar has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches on hard courts over the past year.

Van de Zandschulp is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.9% of those games.

Van de Zandschulp has played 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Kumar and Van de Zandschulp have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.