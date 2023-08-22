Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (71-55) and Boston Red Sox (66-59) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (8-6, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.05 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 16-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (611 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule