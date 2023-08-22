On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (22-10) hit the court against the Washington Mystics (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 159.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 159.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-5.5) 157.5 -260 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Washington has an ATS record of 3-4.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 31 times this year.

