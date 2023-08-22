Sun vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (22-10) hit the court against the Washington Mystics (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-250
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|157.5
|-260
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Sun are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Washington has an ATS record of 3-4.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.
- Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 31 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.