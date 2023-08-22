On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (22-10) hit the court against the Washington Mystics (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Sun are 16-15-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Washington has an ATS record of 3-4.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.

Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 31 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.