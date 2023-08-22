The Washington Mystics (15-17) welcome in the Connecticut Sun (21-10) after Natasha Cloud went off for 22 points in the Mystics' 97-84 loss to the Wings. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Sun vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has 15 wins in 30 games against the spread this year.

There have been 18 Connecticut games (out of 30) that hit the over this season.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the WNBA in points scored (83.5 per game) and best in points allowed (79.3).

Connecticut collects 33.8 rebounds per game and give up 34.4 boards, ranking eighth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are second-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.1 per game).

The Sun make 6.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and fourth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023 the Sun are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and second-best in defensive 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Connecticut attempts 72.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 27.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.5% of Connecticut's baskets are 2-pointers, and 22.5% are 3-pointers.

