The injury report for the Connecticut Sun (22-10) ahead of their matchup with the Washington Mystics (15-17) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22 from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last game on Sunday, the Sun earned a 79-73 win against the Sky.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3 1 0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Questionable Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Shakira Austin Questionable Return To Play Maintenance 10.5 7.3 1.1 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her team in both rebounds (10) and assists (8.1) per game, and also averages 15.5 points. At the other end, she averages 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner puts up 17.9 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tiffany Hayes is putting up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.3 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rebecca Allen puts up 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in WNBA).

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 159.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.