In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Jasmine Paolini (No. 35 in rankings) will take on Xinyu Wang (No. 56) in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.

In this Round of 16 match, Paolini is favored (-145) versus Wang (+110) .

Xinyu Wang vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 59.2% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Jasmine Paolini +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Xinyu Wang vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

Wang took down Clara Burel 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Paolini defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Wang has played 21.6 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

In her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wang has played an average of 22.5 games.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Paolini is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.

Paolini has averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.3% of those games.

On May 9, 2023, Wang and Paolini met in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 128. Paolini came out on top 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

Paolini has clinched two sets against Wang (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Wang's one.

Paolini has won 18 games (58.1% win rate) versus Wang, who has claimed 13 games.

Wang and Paolini have matched up one time, averaging 31 games and three sets per match.

