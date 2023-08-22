Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-64) and the Washington Nationals (57-68) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-10) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 40, or 55.6%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 64.9% chance to win.

New York has scored 523 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

