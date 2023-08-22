Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will look to get to Josiah Gray when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh-best in baseball with 168 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .399.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

New York has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (523 total runs).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.256).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.

Rodon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Rodon heads into this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.