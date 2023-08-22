Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others when the New York Yankees host the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.335/.440 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.407/.617 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 142 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.335/.480 on the year.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has put up 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.

He's slashing .285/.331/.421 on the year.

Meneses enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and six RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3

