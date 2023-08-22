In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, Yannick Hanfmann (ranked No. 54) meets Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100).

In the Round of 32, Hanfmann is favored over Cerundolo, with -275 odds against the underdog's +210.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 73.3% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Juan Manuel Cerundolo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Hanfmann is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 5-7, 1-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Cerundolo took down Roman Safiullin 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Hanfmann has played 23.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Hanfmann has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

Cerundolo has averaged 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

On February 11, 2023, Hanfmann and Cerundolo played in the Argentina Open qualifying round. Hanfmann took home the win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

In three total sets against one another, Hanfmann has clinched two, while Cerundolo has claimed one.

Hanfmann has taken down Cerundolo in 15 of 26 total games between them, good for a 57.7% winning percentage.

Hanfmann and Cerundolo have matched up one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

