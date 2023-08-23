Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .271.

Judge has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.

In 28.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has driven in a run in 28 games this season (39.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 of 71 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .203 AVG .358 .321 OBP .496 .442 SLG .817 13 XBH 22 10 HR 14 22 RBI 26 53/25 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings