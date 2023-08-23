Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), with at least two hits 15 times (24.6%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in 24 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.287
|AVG
|.222
|.347
|OBP
|.286
|.556
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|38/9
|K/BB
|34/7
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
