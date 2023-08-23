In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic meets No. 42 Sebastian Baez.

Vukic is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Baez, who is +135.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 63.6% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Sebastian Baez -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Vukic advanced past No. 65-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Baez eliminated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Vukic has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Vukic has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of games.

In his 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Baez is averaging 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Baez has played 13 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 11.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Vukic and Baez have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.