Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic meets No. 42 Sebastian Baez.
Vukic is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Baez, who is +135.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Vukic
|Sebastian Baez
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Vukic advanced past No. 65-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.
- Baez eliminated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Vukic has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Vukic has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of games.
- In his 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Baez is averaging 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.
- On hard courts, Baez has played 13 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 11.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Vukic and Baez have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.