Alex Verdugo -- batting .270 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .273 with 32 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 85th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.7% of those games.

He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 111), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .301 AVG .243 .369 OBP .313 .484 SLG .369 28 XBH 17 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 40/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings