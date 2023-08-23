The Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open is set for Wednesday, with Michael Mmoh, the No. 94-ranked player, taking on Borna Coric, the No. 29-ranked player.

You can turn on ESPN to see Mmoh attempt to knock off Coric.

Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Mmoh Matchup Info

Coric advanced past Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Coric was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 3-6 on August 16, in the round of 32.

Mmoh came out on top 6-3, 6-4 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Citi Open) on August 3, Mmoh was taken down by No. 45-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 4-6, 6-7.

This is the first time that Coric and Mmoh have gone head to head in the last five years.

Coric vs. Mmoh Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Michael Mmoh -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

