In the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday, Borna Coric (ranked No. 29) meets Michael Mmoh (No. 94).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Mmoh (+175), Coric is the favorite with -225 odds.

Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 69.2% chance to win.

Borna Coric Michael Mmoh -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Coric beat No. 111-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 6-2, 7-6.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mmoh took down No. 63-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Coric has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 24 matches over the past year on hard courts, Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.8% of them.

Mmoh has averaged 28.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, Mmoh has averaged 26.7 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Coric and Mmoh have matched up in the last five years.

