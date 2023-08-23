Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday, Borna Coric (ranked No. 29) meets Michael Mmoh (No. 94).
In this Round of 16 matchup against Mmoh (+175), Coric is the favorite with -225 odds.
Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Michael Mmoh
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions
Borna Coric vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Coric beat No. 111-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 6-2, 7-6.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mmoh took down No. 63-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 6-3, 6-4.
- Coric has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 24 matches over the past year on hard courts, Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.8% of them.
- Mmoh has averaged 28.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.
- In 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, Mmoh has averaged 26.7 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.
- This is the first time that Coric and Mmoh have matched up in the last five years.
