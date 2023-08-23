In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Richard Gasquet (No. 57 in rankings) will meet Brandon Nakashima (No. 72) in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In this Round of 16 match, Nakashima is favored (-210) against Gasquet (+160) .

Brandon Nakashima vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 67.7% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Richard Gasquet -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Brandon Nakashima vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Nakashima beat No. 48-ranked Arthur Fils, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Gasquet came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Nakashima has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 53 matches in the past year across all court types, Gasquet is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.

Gasquet has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 50.3% of games.

On October 11, 2022, Nakashima and Gasquet matched up in the Firenze Open Round of 32. Nakashima came out on top 6-2, 6-2.

Nakashima has taken two sets against Gasquet (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Gasquet's zero.

Nakashima has the advantage in 16 total games against Gasquet, claiming 12 of them.

Gasquet and Nakashima have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

