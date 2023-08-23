Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.6%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 20 games this season (22.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.282
|AVG
|.200
|.329
|OBP
|.258
|.456
|SLG
|.343
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|48/8
|K/BB
|59/10
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
