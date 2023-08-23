Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.6%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 20 games this season (22.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .282 AVG .200 .329 OBP .258 .456 SLG .343 15 XBH 16 5 HR 2 17 RBI 12 48/8 K/BB 59/10 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings