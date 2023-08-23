On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.0% of his 103 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (7.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.

He has scored in 32 games this season (31.1%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .250 AVG .225 .338 OBP .292 .408 SLG .312 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 21 RBI 9 52/23 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings