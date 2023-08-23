In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on Wednesday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (ranked No. 68) meets Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Sasnovich (+170), Alexandrova is favored with -225 odds.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Aliaksandra Sasnovich -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Alexandrova advanced past Patricia Maria Tig 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Sasnovich eliminated Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Alexandrova has played 53 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.6 games per match.

Alexandrova has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.

In her 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sasnovich is averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 49.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Sasnovich has played 29 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Alexandrova and Sasnovich have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Libema Open semifinals. Alexandrova claimed victory in that matchup 6-1, 7-6.

Alexandrova has secured two sets versus Sasnovich (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Sasnovich's zero.

Alexandrova has the edge in 20 total games versus Sasnovich, winning 13 of them.

Sasnovich and Alexandrova have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

