Gleyber Torres vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 124 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), with multiple hits 32 times (26.0%).
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 33 games this year (26.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this year (51 of 123), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|55
|.270
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.313
|.484
|SLG
|.384
|24
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|40/30
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (6-9) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
