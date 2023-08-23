Harrison Bader vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .249.
- Bader has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.7%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has had an RBI in 22 games this year (29.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.258
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.393
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|22/5
|7
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
